Pebble Beach Hires Ruby as Senior Software Developer

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Mike Ruby has been appointed to the position of senior software developer for Pebble Beach Systems, the company announced in a press release. Ruby will help develop automation products for migration from legacy systems.

Mike Ruby

For the last 13 years Ruby worked with Avid Technology in senior engineer positions. Among his responsibilities were working on Avid automation systems, including Sundance Digital products.

Pebble Beach General Manager Eric Openshaw says that Ruby will work with fellow Avid/Sundance Digital alum Sean Pendleton, who was hired by the company back in March.