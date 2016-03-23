Pebble Beach Systems Names Pendleton Senior Software Developer

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Sean Pendleton is joining the Pebble Beach Systems team as its new senior software developer. Pendleton will be in charge of designing and implementing software workflows, as well as recruiting engineers and supporting U.S.-based customers, according to Pebble Beach.

Before joining Pebble Beach, Pendleton was the principal engineer for Avid Fastbreak, the automation system Avid acquired as part of its purchase of Sundance Digital in 2006.

Pebble Beach Systems is a provider of automation, channel-in-a-box and integrated channel technology. The company has both U.S. headquarters in Broomfield, Colo., and U.K. offices in Weybridge, England.