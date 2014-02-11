Peak to Unveil Modular Block Frequency Converter Platform at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Peak Communications—a specialist in RF equipment for satellite earth stations–will unveil the DBUH200, its new modular block frequency converter platform. The unit accepts any mix of two frequency converter modules, and accommodates 1+1 redundancy switching in 1RU of 19-inch rack space.



The DBUH200’s features include: high stability, low ripple, low spurious phase noise, alarm monitoring, redundant power supplies and front panel user interface with remote control Ethernet option.



The DBUH200 enables up and down converter modules, covering C, X, Ku, DBS & Ka-Bands, to be inserted from the rear of the unit without having to remove power or disturb the other channel. This design provides flexible use and system maintenance, and avoids the use of card-guide push type RF interconnects associated with front loaded modular systems, which can suffer from performance degradation.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Peak Communications will be at booth SU6224.