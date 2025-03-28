Peacock Added to Charter’s Spectrum TV Select Package at No Extra Cost

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, N.Y.—Charter’s Spectrum and NBCUniversal has announced that NBCU’s Peacock streaming service is now available to all Spectrum TV Select video customers at no extra cost.

The addition is part of the companies’ new multi-year distribution agreement and Spectrum’s strategy of adding more streaming services to its video packages.

“The integration of Peacock advances our goal of offering customers high-value video products that include the best of linear and streaming television,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Spectrum. “Peacock’s inclusion means customers in our most popular packages now enjoy free access to the industry’s major streaming services with their Spectrum TV plan, providing up to approximately $80 per month of retail value at no extra cost. We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to help build a healthier video ecosystem for viewers.”

Spectrum TV Select customers will receive ad-supported Peacock Premium, which retails for $7.99 per month, included with their video package and featuring live sports, news and entertainment programming from brands such as NBC, Bravo, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.

As part of the launch, Spectrum TV Select customers can use the Xumo Stream Box or any other Peacock-supported device to immediately begin watching one of the streaming service, which provides audiences access to breakout original series, more than 80,000 hours of live sports and entertainment programming, hit movies and next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo, library content and daily live news.

“Spectrum has long been an important distributor of NBCUniversal’s leading broadcast and cable networks, and we are proud to build on that partnership by making Peacock Premium available to Spectrum TV Select customers,” said Matt Schnaars, president, Platform Distribution and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Peacock’s valuable content offering will further strengthen Spectrum’s video products and continue Peacock’s impressive growth.”

Spectrum’s addition of Peacock to its video packages is part of a wide effort to negotiate major programming distribution agreements that include applicable streaming services within Spectrum TV Select packages. As a result of that, Spectrum’s TV Select customers now have access to seamless entertainment with ad-supported Peacock, Max, Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, ViX and Tennis Channel, with more on the way this year, the operator said.