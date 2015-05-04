PE Group Acquires Broadcast Sports, Inc.

BALTIMORE—Broadcast Sports, Inc., has been acquired by Slate Capital Group, a private equity firm in Baltimore that partners with middle-market companies. Slate acquired the technology firm from from L-3 Communications Corp. BSI will operate as Broadcast Sports International, LLC following the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



BSI makes microwave transmission and custom remote controlled miniature camera systems such as the one used by Nik Wallenda during his wire walk 600 feet above Chicago last fall. (BSI#8217;s custom-designed POV cam is visible on the front of Wallenda#8217;s jacket in the accompanying YouTube video.)



BSI also has provided point-of-view cams for the Olympics, Daytona 500 and the America’s Cup. In 2011, BSI opened its U.K. location, which provides RF over fiber systems, cameras and audio systems for productions throughout Europe and Asia.



The management of BSI, under the continued leadership of Peter Larsson, will remain with BSI.



“BSI is well known for its innovative technologies and customer focused approach, and fits within our strategy of investing in market leading companies in sustainable growth markets. We have been impressed with BSI’s products and track record of consistent execution, and look forward to working with Peter and the BSI team to build on this momentum,” said Parker Davis, managing member of Slate Capital Group.