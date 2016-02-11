Paskin Joins Gearhouse as Systems Integration Manager
Martin Paskin
WATFORD, ENGLAND—After six years at TSL, Martin Paskin has been hired to the position of system integration manager by Gearhouse Broadcast. Gearhouse is a services provider to the broadcast industry. In addition to TSL, Paskin has previously worked for the BBC and as a freelance engineer.
Paskin will work with another former TSL employee David Phillips, who serves as the company’s business development director for its integration division.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox