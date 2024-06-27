Paramount Cuts Most Episodes from its Cable Channels’ Websites

In a notable shift in the way viewers can access content from Paramount Global’s cable networks, visitors to the company’s MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT websites are now being told “episodes of most…series are no longer available on this website.”

Starting on the afternoon of June 26, Comedy Central viewers, for example, began getting a message: “While episodes of most Comedy Central series are no longer available on this website, you can watch Comedy Central through your TV provider. You can also sign up for Paramount+ to watch many seasons of Comedy Central shows.”

The news, which was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter , followed the shutdown of MTVNews.com on Monday June 24.

The move reflects the ongoing decline in pay TV subscribers and a push by Paramount and other major media companies to push cord-cutters into subscriptions for the streaming services like Paramount+.

“As part of broader website changes across Paramount, we have introduced more streamlined versions of our sites, driving fans to Paramount+ to watch their favorite shows,” Paramount said in a statement .

It would also reduce costs for Paramount, which has seen a significant drop in its profits and ongoing turmoil over whether the company will be sold or split up .