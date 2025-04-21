Study: Most U.S. TV Viewers Choose Streaming As Default Viewing Option

DENVER—A new survey highlights just how important streaming has become in the entertainment landscape. Data compiled by Adtaxi shows streaming isn't just an alternative to traditional TV. It’s now the primary way Americans access and watch video content with 70% of U.S. adults reporting that they select a streaming service as their default viewing choice.

The 2025 Streaming TV Survey from Adtaxi also found that cable and broadcast TV continue to decline as viewers’ primary viewing choice and that consumers are spending about $50 a month on streaming content.

“As of 2024, streaming TV had fully crossed into the mainstream. For advertisers, it’s no longer a complementary channel to broadcast and cable—it’s the foundation of any media plan built to reach today’s audiences,” said Adtaxi director of research Murry Woronoff. “For 2025 and beyond, brands must lead with digital-first, video-centric strategies to capture attention, drive engagement, and influence purchase decisions across every generation.”

The researchers described the key findings from the report as follows:

Multi-Screen Viewing: Nearly two-thirds (64.8%) of U.S. adults watch video content on smartphones or mobile devices, making it the most popular screen for streaming. Consumers now use an average of three different screens to watch content.

The Subscription Mix: The average U.S. household subscribes to 3.3 paid streaming services while also using 2.7 free, ad-supported platforms, reinforcing that FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) is now a core part of the viewing experience, not just an add-on.

Cord-Cutting Continues, But Some Traditions Hold: While streaming dominates, some viewers still hold onto traditional TV for live events like sports and news. However, just 7.1% of Americans report no digital consumption at all, proving that streaming has reached near-total market penetration.

Streaming Spending Trends: The average U.S. household now spends roughly $50 per month on streaming subscriptions, reflecting both the increasing demand for content and the willingness of consumers to curate their own media bundles. While most households keep costs modest, the number of high-spending streamers is growing.

“The findings of our 2025 Streaming TV Survey provide essential insights for marketers as they plan their advertising strategies for the year ahead,” said Chris Loretto, executive vice president of Adtaxi. “With streaming the default viewing choice for the majority of Americans, successful brands must embrace both paid and free platforms to effectively reach their target audiences.”

The full report is available for purchase here.