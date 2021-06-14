P&G to Get `Corporate Leadership Award’ from NAB Leadership Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB Leadership Foundation has announced that the 2021 Corporate Leadership Award will be given to Procter & Gamble (P&G) during the Celebration of Service to America Awards.

The Corporate Leadership Award is given to a leading business outside of the broadcast industry that exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility.

The 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards will be a televised event premiering on local broadcast stations on July 10, 2021.

“Through products, programs and philanthropy, P&G generously provides for vulnerable communities and individuals in need,” said NAB Leadership Foundation president Michelle Duke. “In honor of P&G’s commitment to building a better world today and for the next generation, we are pleased to present them with our Corporate Leadership Award.”

During the pandemic, P&G worked to support and safeguard communities. The company donated tens of millions of dollars in product, in kind and cash to help ensure families had access to everyday cleaning, health and hygiene essentials, and supported nursing homes, shelters, community groups, food banks and other relief agencies, the NAB Leadership Foundation noted.

P&G also modified manufacturing equipment to produce hand sanitizer in nearly a dozen of its global manufacturing sites, helped produce critically needed non-medical face masks in the early months of the pandemic, and leveraged its marketing expertise to support public health measures.

Like broadcasters, P&G is also dedicated to helping communities during and after natural disasters. For example, P&G launched “Tide Loads of Hope” in 2005 to provide those displaced by Hurricane Katrina with a simple need—freshly cleaned laundry. Since its inception, the mobile laundry program has provided 68,000 loads of laundry to more than 90,000 people affected by natural disasters. During the pandemic, Tide Cleaners in the U.S. also provided free laundry services for frontline responders.

“P&G people believe we have a responsibility to society,” said P&G’s chief communications officer Damon Jones. “We will continue to step up and step forward to use our reach and resources to be both a force for good and a force for growth in a way that will have a lasting, positive impact on people and communities around the world.”