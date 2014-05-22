Panasonic Launches ‘See What You Missed at NAB' Tour

NEWARK, N.J.

Panasonic Systems Communications Co. of North America, in concert with its authorized resellers, is hosting a North American cross-country tour aimed at making some of the Panasonic new product NAB Show unveilings available to those who were unable to attend the Las Vegas April event.

"See What You Missed at NAB" will begin May 28, 2014 and run through June 26. Events are planned in 11 U.S. cities, including Atlanta; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, S.C.; Miami and Orlando, Fla.; Newark, N.J.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; San Francisco; and Seattle.

The tour will provide an opportunity to see the latest in Panasonic video offerings for sports, entertainment and education professionals, along with persons associated with houses of worship and local businesses. At each tour stop Panasonic representatives and local resellers will be available to answer questions about the products and solutions being featured. Refreshments and drawings for professional products are also planned for each stop.



Prospective attendees are requested to register online with their Panasonic reseller prior to attending these events. Additional information is available at http://www.panasonic.com/business-solutions.