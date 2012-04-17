PacketVideo, Page Foundry partner to deliver eBooks

PacketVideo (PV) and Page Foundry recently announced that they have entered into a partnership to add Page Foundry's eBook applications as a core capability of PV's media platform.

The partnership will introduce a complete eBook function to PV's media platform including:

•Complete eBook Catalog featuring bestsellers and up-and-coming titles

•One-of-a-kind eBook subscription service delivering unlimited reading for a monthly fee

•Multi-platform eBook reading apps for Android and iOS

•Cloud-Based Library providing anytime, anywhere access to a reader's complete library

•Digital rights management utilizing Adobe DRM and PV's proprietary DRM

•Merchandising tools including bestseller charts, editorial lists, programmable end-caps and recommendations to help customers discover new content.

"The ability to offer our customers a complete, digital content solution is core to our strategy," stated Joel Espelien, Chief Business Officer. "PV believes that customers should be able to access all of their digital content from one access point. We deliver this capability today for music, photos and video, and are pleased to be working with Page Foundry to introduce a fourth content type — eBooks."

PV's solutions, including eBooks, are available as an embedded application or as an aftermarket product through application stores.