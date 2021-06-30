Ownzones Hires Arjun Ramamurthy as CTO

LOS ANGELES—The cloud-based video supply chain company Ownzones has hired Arjun Ramamurthy as its global chief technology officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Arjun to Ownzones where he will play a key role in ensuring our technology stack meets and exceeds customer demands and expectations,” comments Dan Goman, CEO of Ownzones. “People of Arjun’s calibre, experience, and connections appear rarely in the industry and we are enormously excited to be working with him as Ownzones seeks to further build upon its already strong position in the media technology marketplace.”

Arjun has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and most recently served as senior vice president of technology at Twentieth Century Fox/Disney.

In that role, he was responsible for setting the technology direction for Motion Picture and TV Production, post production, digital content processing and downstream distribution, and digital archiving. In addition, he was responsible for outlining and defining the next generation workflow throughout the organization, as well as the introduction of new technology and toolsets into the production.

Earlier he had worked with such companies as Deluxe and Warner Bros.

Arjun is an active member of SMPTE, IEEE, and has chaired and contributed on a variety of technical committees and standards.

He holds several patents in the area of Digital Image processing and Media Post Production. He is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a member of the Academy’s Scientific and Technology Council and a fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.