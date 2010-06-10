Outdoor Sport Channel adds Vivicast Media

The Outdoor Sport Channel has added Vivicast Media to its current North America distribution platforms.



The channel is currently offering daily World Cup tournament news bulletins, interviews and live press conferences produced by ITN Productions.



As well as streaming the content live, the channel is offering VOD packages. All programming is available to view on Outdoor Sports Channel, which is accessible online and via satellite, cable and IPTV.



Vivicast Media is providing distribution of the channel via traditional IPTV and service to set-top boxes.



Henk van Meer, founder and CEO of Outdoor Sport Channel, said, “I’m sure this (distribution partnership) will provide an excellent new penetration into the U.S. market so more and more viewers can enjoy our fantastic daily programming, including all live TV broadcasts of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at South Africa.”