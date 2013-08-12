Orange County Technology Alliance Names Bitcentral Award Finalist

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.–Bitcentral has been named as a finalist in the Outstanding Product Innovation (Software) category of the Orange County Technology Alliance annual High-Tech Innovation Awards for its Oasis Collaboration and Asset Management Software Solution.



Now in its 20th year, the event celebrates the regional tech industry by honoring companies, individuals and products that drive innovation in Orange County. OC Tech Alliance will announce the winners at a gala dinner Oct. 15 at the Hilton Costa Mesa.



“Oasis being recognized by the OC Tech Alliance is a validation of our innovative technology being used in media markets across the country,” said CEO Fred Fourcher.



OC Tech Alliance will also recognize excellence among chief executives leading locally based tech companies, as well as companies innovating in product development, financial accountability and industry leadership.



The event also will celebrate educators and students for innovative use of science, math and technology in the classroom and the community in conjunction with Project Tomorrow. The organization is an education nonprofit group.



Orange County Technology Alliance is a 501(c)6 nonprofit trade association serves members through local networking, professional development, state and federal advocacy, savings on business services and industry recognition.



Additionally, Greensboro, N.C., CBS affiliate WFMY went live on the company’s Precis 4 News Production/Playout and Oasis Asset Management/Archive solution. WFMY is a member of the Gannett Company.



Precis adds four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and efficiency. It integrates to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with scalability.



Precis customers can choose from Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create. Associated Press’ ENPS and Avid’s iNews are also tightly integrated.



Oasis’ asset management will enable WFMY to automatically archive and share seamlessly and will empower WFMY employees to access, share and move stories over existing bandwidth without linear feeds.



Their new workflow extends content creation out into the field, and journalists can see and use the station’s content and remotely contribute packages.



