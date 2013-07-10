Orad Appoints Brian Kelly as Vice President and General Manager of Orad North America

KFAR SABA, ISREAL, and JERSEY CITY, N.J. —Orad announced it is expanding its management team in North America, appointing Brian Kelly to the role of vice president and general manager. Kelly has more than 20 years of experience working with leading technology firms, serving the broadcast and media customers in both the United States and international markets.



Prior to joining Orad, Kelly was vice president of sales for Harmonic’s broadcast business in the United States. He joined Harmonic as part of the acquisition of Omneon in 2010. While at Omneon, he was responsible for building the company’s sales team and market presence in the Americas where he grew sales to over $58M in just six years. Brian has also held various sales and marketing management positions with Sony & EMC during his career.

