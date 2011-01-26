Optical Cable introduces Axcess HD cable for data centers

Optical Cable (OCC) has introduced its new Axcess HD structured cabling solutions for data centers. The company said the new cables provide reliable, secure and long-term confidence for networks and head end facilities.

As technology advances and the volume of data transmitted and stored increases exponentially, data centers have had to increase their capacity and complexity. OCC’s new integrated Axcess HD solutions provide all the tools and support needed to ensure the entire data center is efficient and dependable.

Axcess HD data center end-to-end solutions provide a resource for any need from floors to racks, cables to connectors and copper to fiber networking all designed to make data center management more secure, with less installation and downtime.

Axcess HD fiber network solutions feature durable and customizable preterminated fiber-optic enclosures and cable assemblies, with both keyed and secure connector options as well as single- and multimode OCC Bend Tolerant cables. All components are 100 percent performance tested.

The Axcess HD copper network solutions feature OCC’s new QuadBox preterm copper assemblies for Cat 6 and 6A solutions as well as GigE for Cat 5E.