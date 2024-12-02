Optic8 Taps Brompton, Absen for New Virtual Production Facility

DALLAS—Optic8 and Trilogy Studios have opened a state-of-the-art virtual production facility here that features Brompton Technology’s Tessera SX40 LED processors and Absen’s high-performance LED screens.

The facility is made up of three advanced production stages, including a main cinematic volume designed for film and TV, a specialized car process stage and a smaller stage tailored for commercials and music videos.

Equipped with 32 Brompton Tessera SX40 processors, this facility supports a total pixel processing capability of 324 million pixels.

Founded in 2020 by Dan Kretz, Optic8 is an technology integrator specializing in immersive experiences, virtual production systems and LED volumes. Teams from Seattle-based Optic8 travel to clients worldwide to help with everything from film and commercial projects to corporate applications and groundbreaking immersive installations.

“We test and retest so many products out there, and we bring those results to our clients,” Kretz said. “Trilogy Studios was impressed with everything from the ease of use, the customization capabilities and color accuracy, to the ability to do Genlock and multicamera virtual production shoots—Trilogy Studios was very excited to go with Brompton.”

At the heart of the Dallas stages are Absen’s PR series LED panels: the cinematic stage is equipped with 337.5 square meters of PR2.5 for the backdrop, 303 square meters of PR5.2 for the ceiling and 32 square meters of PR2.5 for the side walls.

The car process stage features 152 square meters of PR1.9 for the backdrop and 45 square meters of PR2.5 overhead, while the commercial stage utilizes 75 square meters of PR1.9 for the backdrop and 54 square meters of PR2.5 for the ceiling.

“We’ve had an incredible experience with the various Absen panels so far,” Kretz said. “Virtual production demands a lot from an LED panel, and Absen holds up nicely to those demands. The PR series is consistent, super light, easy to assemble, and the communication between the panels and the Brompton processors is seamless.”

Neil Morrison, vice president of rental and staging for AbsenLive, added: “We are incredibly proud to be a part of this groundbreaking project. Absen’s PR series panels were designed to meet the demands of high-performance virtual production and this facility showcases their full potential. The seamless integration with Brompton’s processors will ensure a flawless production environment for filmmakers and producers alike.”

Optic8 and Trilogy Studios said they have further expansion plans and are vetting several cities in North America as potential new sites for virtual production facilities next year.

“We’re thrilled that Optic8 and Trilogy Studios have opted to utilize Brompton processing in their new Dallas virtual production studio,” Brompton technical sales manager Webster Moyle said. “We created the Tessera SX40 to be the industry’s gold standard for virtual production, and we believe its wide array of features and customization will be great for any type of project that comes through the studio.”