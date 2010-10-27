Open Mobile Video Coalition Elects Vincent Sadusky President

WASHINGTON:The Open Mobile Video Coalition this week elected LIN Media President and CEO Vincent L. Sadusky as its president, succeeding Brandon Burgess, CEO of ION Media Networks, who has led the organization since its inception in 2007.



The OMVC also endorsed an action plan for 2011 that emphasizes continued technical advancements in the Mobile Digital Television infrastructure to complement expanded broadcaster roll-out plans for Mobile DTV. Burgess, who will continue to serve on the OMVC Executive Committee as Immediate Past President, noted the significance of Sadusky’s election to lead the organization.



“We just passed the one-year anniversary of formal adoption of the Mobile DTV standard and the beginning of large-scale implementations of that standard by TV broadcasters throughout the U.S. Vince Sadusky has been a leader in developing both digital broadcasting and mobile platforms throughout LIN’s 17 markets, so he is the perfect choice to lead the OMVC in this next phase of Mobile DTV development,” Burgess said.



The OMVC Board’s action plan recognized the importance of the ongoing Consumer Showcase of Mobile DTV in the Washington, D.C. market, in which nine Washington-area TV stations are providing programming to selected residents using Mobile DTV-equipped prototype Samsung Moment phones, Dell Inspiron Mini 10 netbooks, and LG Mobile DTV/DVD Players. Consumer feedback from the Showcase has been enthusiastic, with particular interest in mobile reception of local news.



The OMVC board endorsed using the Showcase infrastructure as an ongoing test-bed for Mobile DTV in order to continue technical refinements in the Mobile DTV product.



“We have more than 70 TV stations providing Mobile DTV content at present and look forward to a dramatic increase in that number throughout the remainder of 2010 and into 2011,” Sadusky said. “I am excited about the opportunity to help the OMVC expand this market and bring the benefits of Mobile Digital Television to even more of the American viewing audience.”



Sadusky said that the OMVC’s mission will expand to include development of broadcaster best practices and guidelines resources for systems implementation, Electronic Service Guides, system announcements, audience measurement, and other technical details. OMVC also plans to work with receiver manufacturers to benchmark and enhance performance.