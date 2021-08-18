OOONA Merges with GOSUB

TEL AVIV, Israel—OOONA, a global provider of professional management and production tools for the media localization industry, has announced that it has merged with Spain-based subtitling training provider GOSUB.

The combined company, operating as GOSUB OOONA, will be managed from OOONA’s existing headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“We are very pleased to have GOSUB on board,” says Wayne Garb, OOONA co-founder and CEO. “Kelly is a talented trainer with years of experience advising translators who wish to specialize in subtitling and the use of localization software and resources. Kelly will continue to provide the same training support and courses as before, complementing our role as a developer of localization products tailored for the media vertical.”

“I am looking forward to working with our OOONA colleagues, offering practical and thorough online training for each element of their industry-leading localization platform,” Kelly O’Donovan adds. “Demand for skilled subtitlers and captioners conversant in leading subtitling software is growing exponentially even in countries that do not have a tradition in subtitling. The goal of our training program is to prepare students fully to work directly with language service providers.”