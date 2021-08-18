OOONA Merges with GOSUB
The company will be managed from OOONA’s existing Tel Aviv headquarters
TEL AVIV, Israel—OOONA, a global provider of professional management and production tools for the media localization industry, has announced that it has merged with Spain-based subtitling training provider GOSUB.
The combined company, operating as GOSUB OOONA, will be managed from OOONA’s existing headquarters in Tel Aviv.
“We are very pleased to have GOSUB on board,” says Wayne Garb, OOONA co-founder and CEO. “Kelly is a talented trainer with years of experience advising translators who wish to specialize in subtitling and the use of localization software and resources. Kelly will continue to provide the same training support and courses as before, complementing our role as a developer of localization products tailored for the media vertical.”
“I am looking forward to working with our OOONA colleagues, offering practical and thorough online training for each element of their industry-leading localization platform,” Kelly O’Donovan adds. “Demand for skilled subtitlers and captioners conversant in leading subtitling software is growing exponentially even in countries that do not have a tradition in subtitling. The goal of our training program is to prepare students fully to work directly with language service providers.”
More information is available at the rebranded website.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.