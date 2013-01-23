OConnor Designs Accessories for BlackMagic Camera

BURBANK, CALIF. – OConnor, a division of Vitec Videocom, says its lens controls and camera accessories are compatible with the Blackmagic Cinema Camera.



The Universal Camera Baseplate adapts small-to-medium size digital cine cameras to standard professional accessories. It provides a sturdy camera platform that allows optical axis centering of the lens to the correct rod measurement. The Universal Baseplate solves tripod baseplate shift because the user can raise the 15mm rods for two additional points of contact.



The O-Focus Dual Mini is a compact, double-sided, direct drive follow focus unit optimized for both still and cine-style camera lenses. The Blackmagic Design camera is available with either an EF or Passive Micro Four Thirds lens mount for still lenses. Cine lenses generally provide 300-degree rotation of the focus ring, while still lenses offer about 60 degrees. However, OConnor’s O-Focus M Photo Set provides a 1:0.75 transmission ratio, for additional control, as well as a mechanism for user-created hard stops.



OConnor’s O-Box WM provides a two-stage mattebox designed around the 16:9 format full-size sensor for light control and filtering. The wide-angle system accommodates lenses up to 18mm, and the O-Box WM can hold a pair of 4” x 4” or 4” x 4.65” glass filters, one of which can rotate, and a bellows ring for a 138mm round.



For handholding, the OConnor O-Grip package incorporates a Rod Bridge, which fits Studio 15mm, 19mm and Studio LWS 15mm rod systems. The O-Box Mattebox WM also has integrated handgrip interfaces on which O-Grips can be attached. In either configuration, its handle modules can be stacked or clamped in a full hemisphere.



