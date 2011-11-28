Nvidia Maximus accelerates graphics workflow

After 25 years of design and creative professionals anticipating a workstation that simultaneously performs complex analysis and visualization, Nvidia has announced its new Maximus technology.

The new offering accelerates work by enabling a single system for the first time to simultaneously handle interactive graphics and the computer-intensive number crunching associated with the simulation or rendering of the results. These previously needed to be done in separate steps or on separate systems.

The Maximus achieves this by bringing together the professional 3D graphics capability of Nvidia’s Quadro professional graphics processing units (GPUs) with the massive parallel-computing power of the Tesla C2075 companion processor. This unified technology transparently assigns work to the correct processor.

With Maximus-enabled applications — such as those from Adobe, Ansys, Autodesk, Bunkspeed, Dassault Systèmes and MathWorks — GPU compute work is assigned to run on the Tesla companion processor. This frees up the Quadro GPU to handle graphics functions, ensuring the quality and performance demanded by professional users.

Leading workstation OEMs — including HP, Dell, Lenovo and Fujitsu — are now offering workstations featuring Nvidia Maximus technology.