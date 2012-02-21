Nvidia Joins Forces with HP to ‘Free the Workstation’



SANTA CLARA, CALIF.: The HP Z1 is an all-in-one workstation with the Nvidia Quadro-powered graphics. The HP Z1 features a 27-inch diagonal display that snaps open, like the hood of a car, so users can easily swap out parts and make upgrades without any tools required. The space-saving design doesn’t compromise the ability to run 3D graphics applications.



The HP Z1’s foundation is a new custom line of Nvidia Quadro GPUs, developed through a multi-year collaboration between HP and Nvidia. These GPUs utilize less power, generate less heat and require less cooling. Designed especially for all-in-one workstations, the Nvidia Quadro 500M, Quadro 1000M, Quadro 3000M, and Quadro 4000M GPUs offer professionals a full range of whisper-quiet, upgradeable graphics options from the most trusted source in professional graphics.



The new line of Quadro GPUs provides up to 2 GB of “GDDR5 memory,” which, according to Nvidia, enables “more interactivity on larger data sets than ever before. Dynamic tessellation allows greater detailed geometry for cinematic quality environments and scenes.”



The parallel architecture of Nvidia Cuda, used in applications from Adobe, Autodesk and others, accelerates performance by offloading complex computation from the CPU. Nvidia’s new Quadro line is now available.



