Nuestra.TV Launches with 40+ FAST Channels Targeting Hispanics
Adsmovil’s free video streaming service is programmed to appeal to the diversity of the Hispanic community
MIAMI—In the latest move by companies to target the rapidly growing Hispanic streaming audiences, Adsmovil USA has launched a new free streaming service, Nuestra.TV with 40+ FAST channels and more than 15,000 hours of free VOD content.
Nuestra.TV was created by Adsmovil CEO Alberto Pardo, to both meet the high demand for premium streaming content and better serve the wide range of audiences that make up the Hispanic community.
"We have over a decade of experience creating content and reaching Hispanics, across generations, cultural origins, and languages, and with Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic,” said Alberto Pardo, president, and CEO, Nuestra.TV. “Nuestra.TV was created for all Hispanics. including the often overlooked bilingual/bicultural Hispanic.”
Its fully downloadable content library includes premiere productions in English and Spanish from the U.S., Latin America, and Spain, as well as compelling original content for bilingual/bicultural consumers.
Nuestra.TV will also offer educational programming in addition to gaming, podcasts, UGC, live news, and music events.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.