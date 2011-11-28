NRB Names Award Nominees



NASHVILLE: Three Texas stations and one in Georgia are the finalists for “Best Radio Station of the Year” in the National Religious Broadcasters Media Awards.



They are KCBI(FM) in Dallas, KMOC(FM) in Wichita Falls, Texas, KSBJ(FM) in Humble, Texas and WRAF(FM) in Toccoa Falls, Ga.



Radio Program of the Year honors will be given to one of the following nominees: “Family Talk with Dr. James Dobson,” “Focus on the Family (daily broadcast),” “Leading the Way with Dr. Michael Youssef” and “Compass: MoneyWise.”



Nominated for the Radio Impact Award are “Focus on the Family: Adventures in Odyssey,” “Hope for the Heart,” “Life Issues Institute: Life Issues (Brad Mattes)” and “Teen Challenge USA.”



The NRB Awards Committee chairman is Bob Lepine. Winners will be announced this winter, and awards presented in February at NRB 2012 Convention & Exposition in Nashville.



-- Radio World



