Nils Larsen Appointed to NAB TV Board

WASHINGTON: NAB Television Board Chair Marci Burdick has appointed Nils Larsen to the NAB TV Board of Directors effective immediately. Larsen takes the board seat that was vacated by Jerry Kersting.



Since December 2009, Larsen has been chief investment officer of Tribune Co. and became president and CEO of Tribune Broadcasting in May 2011. He currently serves as Tribune’s board representative for Chicago Baseball Holdings, LLC (parent entity of the Chicago Cubs), Television Food Network, G.P. (owner of the cable channels Food Network and the Cooking Channel), Classified Ventures, LLC (parent entity of apartments.com) and Newsday Holdings LLC (parent entity of Newsday).



Larsen previously served on a variety of other corporate boards including both public and private companies. He graduated summa cum laude from Bowdoin College with a B.A. in economics and history.