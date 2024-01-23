Nielsen, Fox Sign Renewal Agreement for Audience Measurement

NEW YORK—Nielsen and Fox have announced they’ve renewed their audience measurement deal. The multi-year agreement includes measurement of Fox networks across broadcast (Fox), cable (FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, Big Ten Network, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network) and free streaming (Fox Weather) and includes Nielsen One Ads measurement across all Fox properties.

Also with this agreement, Fox will continue to license Nielsen's suite of planning and audience measurement solutions to help advertisers and agencies reach audiences at scale for critical live news and sports programming.

Nielsen also continues to be a measurement provider for digital ad measurement on Fox's streaming platform, Tubi.

"Fox is at the forefront of providing millions of viewers valuable news, sports and entertainment content, and we value our long-standing relationship with Fox," said Amilcar Perez, chief revenue officer at Nielsen. "As we continue to focus on innovating our measurement to meet our clients' needs, we are proud that clients like Fox choose Nielsen to provide the audience measurement data across digital and linear properties it needs to bring value to its advertiser partners."