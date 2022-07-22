Nielsen Expands YouTube Measurement

NEW YORK—Nielsen is expanding its cross-platform measurement of YouTube across computer, mobile and connected TV devices so that media buyers can more accurately compare audiences to linear TV.

The launch of Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication is also a foundational step towards deduplicating audiences across devices, services and platforms in Nielsen ONE, the company’s forthcoming cross-media measurement platform designed to deliver comparable metrics across screens and various stages of the media lifecycle, the company said.

The Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication adds CTV to existing computer, mobile and linear TV deduplication to its Total Ad Ratings product to help media buyers more accurately measure the fourth screen by delineating linear television and CTV inventory.

This is noteworthy, Nielsen said, because YouTube accounts for over 50% of ad-supported streaming watch time on connected TVs among people aged 18+ in the U.S., according to Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings.

“Four-screen measurement is a critical step toward Nielsen ONE, as it provides the comparability necessary to produce a trusted, deduplicated number across platforms that enables clients to better understand reach, manage frequency and verify the audiences of their media buys,” said Kim Gilberti, senior vice president, product management, Nielsen. “As consumer engagement across platforms continues to converge, digital measurement must provide continuous and comparable metrics across all channels.”

“In a converged world, customers need a complete picture of their ad spend across all screens,” added Debbie Weinstein, vice president, global advertiser solutions, Google & YouTube. “Nielsen enabling advertisers to compare YouTube’s reach across mobile, desktop and now CTV to TV is a tremendous step towards their vision for Nielsen One, and we look forward to their continued efforts to bring cross media measurement to the industry.”