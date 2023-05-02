NGLmitú Launches mitúTV Streaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The Latino media company NGLmitú has announced the launch of streaming platform mitúTV along with plans to expand mitú's brands.

Last year, NGL Collective and mitú, which has more than 13 million followers, merged their operations.

At launch, mitúTV is an English and Bilingual programming service that aims to fill the gap in the CTV space among Hispanic-targeted services with over 120 hours of original Latino-led programming.

“NGLmitú presents the most comprehensive approach to reaching Latino audiences through our different brands and offerings. We create content by Latinos, for Latinos in language, in culture and in context which allows us to speak and connect with our community authentically,” said Joe Bernard, chief revenue officer of NGLmitú.

“mitúTV is changing the game when it comes to entertainment created by Latinos for Latinos all in one place," added award-winning actor, activist and NGLmitú partner, John Leguizamo. "Everyone knows we’re a huge part of today’s streaming audience. mituTV provides an easy way for Latinos to access authentic content and see themselves positively portrayed like never before,”

With its 14,000 sq ft studio in East Los Angeles, the award-winning mitú Studios team will continuously develop and produce new original content for mitúTV. The channel also features content from Latino creators such as Inland Entertainment Network, Digital Bodega and the Immigration Archive Project.

It is available for free through mitu.tv, mitúTV VOD channel and app (android and iOS) as well as Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV.

In addition, the company announced plans to expand its female lifestyle brand, FIERCE by mitú. FIERCE was created in 2017 to build a community of Latinas and women of color to celebrate their successes, support one another, share resources and open much-needed dialogues. Its following tops 500k, with an engaged and supportive community.

“With more Latinas enrolled in higher education, starting new businesses, and contributing nearly one trillion to the US economy, we believe it is the perfect time to expand the influence of FIERCE by mitú through content and activations that further enable the incredible potential within this community,” says Vanessa Vigil, chief brand officer of NGLmitú.