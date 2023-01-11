NFL Teams Exceed $2B in Sponsorship Revenue

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the most sponsorship deals in the 2022-2023 season.

New data from SponsorUnited shows that sponsorship revenue for the NFL teams hit a record $2.05 billion during the 2022-2023 regular season, up 14% from the previous season.

SponsorUnited, which is a global sports and entertainment intelligence platform tracking 1.1M sponsorships, media and endorsements across 250,000 brands and properties, reported that sponsorships hit an all-time high across both digital and physical assets.

SponsorUnited estimates the total sponsorship revenue across individual teams (32) is $2.05 billion, a figure that grows to $2.7 billion when combined with sponsorships for the league as a whole.

This season’s sponsorship revenue greatly surpasses the 2021-2022 season, which was $1.8B across NFL teams, the researchers noted.

Key attributions to the growth include the Apple Music Halftime Show, continued globalization efforts–the NFL now allows teams to sell intellectual property rights overseas–and adding crypto companies like Socios and Blockchain.com to the sponsorship portfolio.

“The NFL continues to impress with not only the amount of sponsorship revenue, but the diversification of industries leveraging those partnerships,” said Bob Lynch, founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. “As teams have expanded their content and marketing platforms both within and outside of the team, it’s allowed them to expand the number of sponsors they can deliver unique and creative solutions to. Athlete partnerships have also opened the door to more brands seeking viable ways to reach the NFL fan and activate in more dynamic ways.”

The top 5 NFL teams with the highest number of sponsorship deals were:

Jacksonville Jaguars - 170+

Dallas Cowboys - 140+

Buffalo Bills - 135+

Indianapolis Colts - 125

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 120+

The top 5 NFL athletes with the highest number of sponsorship deals include:

Russell Wilson

Austin Ekeler

Juju Smith-Schuster

AJ Dillon

Tyler Lockett

The top 5 categories with the most number of sponsorship deals include: