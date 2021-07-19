NFL Network to Carry Record 23 Live Preseason Games

CULVER CITY, Calif.—The NFL Network has announced that it will carry a record 23 live preseason games and that it will be the only network to show the entire preseason slate.

The NFL Network's live preseason schedule kicks off with eight Week 1 games starting Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

It continues with eight Week 2 games, starting Thursday, August 19 with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's live preseason schedule concludes with seven Week 3 games, beginning with Friday, August 27 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. ET.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.

Live streaming of NFL Network will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers, the network reported.

To view NFL Network's 2021 preseason schedule of live and re-aired games, visit NFL.com/network/preseason.