NFL Los Angeles Officially Opens

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Calif.—The NFL has officially opened NFL Los Angeles, the league’s new West Coast headquarters, during a Sept. 8 a grand opening event attended by NFL employees, on-air talent, executives and special VIP guests.

Prior to the move, the operations had been located at Culver City, which had served as NFL Media’s operational hub since the launch of NFL Network in 2003.

The new NFL Los Angeles at Hollywood Park is a 450,000 square foot Class A building with 214,063 square feet of office space and 74,922 square feet of studio and studio support space to serve as the home for NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL RedZone, the NFL app and other departments involved in the league’s media and business operations.

“Since the launch of NFL Network in 2003, the NFL and its media operations have become a go-to source for news, entertainment and engagement for millions of football fans around the globe,” said David Jurenka, senior vice president of NFL Media and general manager, Los Angeles. “We are thrilled to relocate our operations into a space that puts us closer to the game than ever before and places the NFL at the center of what will be the next great global entertainment destination with the amazing SoFi Stadium in our backyard. We look forward to the opportunity to establish the NFL as a recognizable presence within Hollywood Park and the broader Inglewood community.”

The first broadcasts from the new studio will occur on Thursday, September 9, with the “NFL GameDay Kickoff” airing on 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM ET on NFL Network.

The new facility includes Studio 1 (with 5,970 square feet that can produce over 20 different looks based on angles and sets), Studio 2 (6,276 square feet), Studio 3 (3,089 square feet), Studio 4 (1,751 square feet), Studio 5 (1,559 square feet), a Podcast Studio (550 square feet) and a VO Booth (300 square feet.)

There are six NFL production and audio control rooms and three portable remote packages with four camera systems.

In terms of post-production, the facility has 18 edit rooms, two audio sweetening and 90 desktop editors.

The operations have 1.29 million feet of Cat6A ethernet cabling and 67,500 lineal feet of Cat5E Cabling for a total of 258 miles, the NFL reports. That’s about the distance from SoFi Stadium to San Diego and back.

There are 1,400 strands of fiber and about 45,000 lineal feet of 48-strand single-mode fiber.

For audio there are 18,000 DANTE Connections and 16,000 MADI Connections.

The Riedel intercom system has 2,048 channels.

In terms of the construction, the NFL credits the following:

Base Build Architect: Gensler

Base Build Contractor: Pankow

NFL Tenant Improvement (TI) Architect: Gensler

NFL TI Contractor: Howard Brothers Corporation (HBC)

NFL TI Project Manager: MGAC

NFL Technical System: Diversified

NFL Stage Design: Jack Morton

NFL HVAC/Power Design: Arthur Metzler Assoc (AMA)

Landscape Architect: Studio-MLA