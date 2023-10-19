NFL App Finally Lands on Vizio Smart TVs

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio (NYSE: VZIO) has expanded its sports entertainment and NFL content lineup with the launch of the NFL app on Vizio Smart TVs.

The launch will provide football fans with access to the NFL app and NFL+, the League’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. Available across devices in the United States, NFL+ now includes a live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone, in addition to access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Film’ archives and more, Vizio said.

This expansion also includes NFL’s integration of Vizio’s subscription management service, Vizio Account, later this year.

“We’re excited to expand the NFL content offering and make our sports experience for Vizio users even better,” said Katherine Pond, group vice president of platform content and partnerships of Vizio. “With the launch of the NFL app, the renewal of the NFL Channel and an expanded on demand NFL programming lineup on WatchFree+, we’re delivering a suite of NFL entertainment for Vizio users.”

NFL+ is currently available for $6.99/month or $49.99/year, with the ability to upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $99.99/year.

NFL+ Premium offers all of the features on NFL+, as well as full and condensed game replays, the All-22 Coaches film and NFL RedZone. With NFL+, fans can watch every NFL Network exclusive game this season across all devices, including the two upcoming games in Frankfurt, Germany (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins on November 5 at 9:30 AM ET and Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots on November 12 at 9:30 AM ET).

The NFL+ product is available within the NFL app across mobile phones, tablets, and select connected TVs.