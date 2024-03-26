NFL Announces Two Exclusive Streaming Games for 2024 Season

More NFL games will be moving exclusively to streaming in the upcoming 2024 season, with the NFL announcing that both Peacock and Prime Video will have exclusive rights to stream regular season games above and beyond the Thursday night games already carried on Amazon’s Prime Video.

NBCUniversal's Peacock will exclusively stream the Week 1 game in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6. This contest, the NFL's first-ever regular season game in South America, will also mark the first Friday night game on opening weekend in over 50 years. The Philadelphia Eagles are the designated team, though their opponent and other details on the game are to be announced at a later date, the NFL reported.

In addition, Prime Video -- already home to Thursday Night Football -- will stream a wild-card game in the 2024-25 season. It will be the second time a playoff game has been available exclusively via a streaming service, after last season's wild-card game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Peacock.

"As media consumption habits evolve, the NFL continues to work with our partners to put our games on digital platforms where our fans are increasingly spending their time," Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, said in the announcement. "The viewership success of both Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and the historic Wild Card game on Peacock last season are strong indicators our streaming distribution is resonating with our fans."

As has been the long-standing NFL policy, both Peacock's Week 1 game in Brazil and Prime Video's Wild Card game will be available for free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the competing teams, as well as on mobile devices with NFL+.

"It's exciting for Peacock to exclusively showcase the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Brazil as part of NBC Sports' unprecedented presentation of three primetime games on the NFL's opening weekend," said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports. "Peacock continues to deliver the best experience in sports streaming, as this game will follow this summer's Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which will have every event live streamed on the service."

"We are thrilled to bring the excitement of an NFL Wild Card playoff game to Prime Video for the first time," said Jay Marine, global head of sports and ads, Prime Video. "Following our first two groundbreaking seasons of Thursday Night Football and our first-ever Black Friday Football game, we're proud to expand our relationship with the league, and we're looking forward to continuing to innovate for fans this season."