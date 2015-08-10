NFL and Twitter Announce Multiyear Partnership

NEW YORK – Football is back. After this past weekend’s Hall of Fame introductions and first preseason game, the start of the 2015 NFL regular season is just a month away. With that comes a new way for fans to stay connected with the biggest stories in the league, as the NFL and Twitter have officially announced a multiyear partnership to deliver unique NFL video and other content daily to fans throughout the season.

Twitter users will have access to things like in-game highlights from the preseason to the Super Bowl, breaking news, analysis, best plays, custom game recaps, infographics, behind-the-scenes content and archival video. The NFL and Twitter will also continue to develop new features and user experiences for fans to enjoy and for brands to present NFL content specifically designed for Twitter.

The NFL and Twitter first established a partnership in 2013 through the Twitter Amplify program.

The NFL regular season will kick-off on Sept. 10 when the defending champions New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.