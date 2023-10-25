Nexstar Names Steven Blanchard VP & GM of Broadcasting and Digital Operations in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. & IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has promoted Steven Blanchard to vice president and general manager of the company’s broadcasting and digital operations in Richmond, Virginia, including WRIC-TV (ABC DMA #56), wric.com, and their related digital and social media channels.

Blanchard will begin his duties immediately and report to Brandin Stewart, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

Blanchard brings nearly thirty years of broadcast sales and management experience to his new role. Throughout his career, he has consistently grown revenue and profitability by identifying and cultivating accretive, non-traditional revenue through a variety of innovative cross-platform marketing initiatives and sponsorship opportunities, Nexstar reported in announcing the promotion.

Since 2013, Blanchard has served as director of sales for WFLA-TV (NBC), WTTA-TV (CW) and WSNN, Nexstar’s media properties serving Florida’s Tampa/St. Petersburg/Sarasota market (DMA #12). Blanchard was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day management of the broadcast and digital sales operations of all three businesses.

During his tenure, Mr. Blanchard was instrumental in helping to forge a long-term partnership between WFLA-TV and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League, and was involved in the development and launch of two locally produced shows, “Bloom,” devoted to health and wellness, and “Todo,” focused on Hispanic and Latino issues. He also developed WFLA-TV’s “Bloom Health Expo,” a day-long event sponsored by ADVENTHEALTH and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to offer free health screenings and activities for the community.

From 2011 to 2013, Blanchard served as general sales manager at WNCN-TV (CBS) in Raleigh, North Carolina (DMA #22), where he was responsible for all sales operations across multiple platforms, and drove consistent increases in revenue share. Prior to joining WNCN-TV, he served in a variety of broadcast sales positions, beginning as a regional national sales manager in 2005 based at WCBD-TV (NBC/CW) in Charleston, South Carolina (DMA #88), transitioning to sales manager in 2009 at WSAV-TV (NBC/CW) in Savannah, Georgia (DMA #85), and becoming director of revenue for WSAV-TV in 2010. He started his career in sales as an account executive at WMOR-TV (Ind) in Tampa, Florida.

“Steven is a great choice to lead Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations in Richmond,” said Stewart. “He is extremely familiar with Nexstar, our multiplatform business model, and our strategies for growth and service to the community. He’s done an outstanding job overseeing sales in the Tampa market, has been successful everywhere he’s been, and instinctively knows how to connect with viewers, advertisers and the community. I am looking forward to working with Steven in this new role.”