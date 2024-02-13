Nexstar Media Names Angie Salas VP/GM in Champaign, Ill.

CHAMPAIGN, Il & IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has appointed Angie Salas as vice president and general manager of its broadcasting and digital operations serving Champaign and Springfield, Illinois (DMA #91), including WCIA-TV (CBS), WCIX-TV (My Network), WCIA.com, and their related digital and social media channels.

Salas will begin her duties immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

From 2012 to 2019, Salas served as director of sales for Nexstar’s media businesses in Quad Cities, Iowa (DMA #104), including WHBF-TV (CBS), KGCW-TV (CW), and THIS Television. She played a critical role in driving growth at the stations, helping to launch new local programming such as “Living Local,” an hour-long weekday lifestyle show, and enhancing sales strategy and performance. Her market analysis, budgeting, and team development efforts led to increased revenue and market share.

Throughout her career, Salas has consistently enhanced sales, increased revenue growth, and developed customized training and development opportunities to create high performing sales teams. She is returning to Nexstar after serving as director of sales at WRTV Television (ABC) in Indianapolis, Indiana (DMA #25), since 2019. During her tenure, she revamped the station’s sales department and integrated a variety of innovative new digital strategies into WRTV’s sales portfolio. Ms. Salas also was instrumental in bringing telecasts of professional soccer’s “Indy Eleven” to the station. Her strategic and data-driven approach contributed to considerable revenue growth and a stronger market position for WRTV.

"Angie is an ideal fit for this role, and we are thrilled to be welcoming her back to Nexstar,” said Wilkinson. “Her experience in Indianapolis and at our Quad Cities stations clearly demonstrates her ability to deliver. She is a forward-thinking leader with a history of enhancing broadcast and digital operations through strategic leadership and team development. I am looking forward to working with Angie as she takes on this new role.”

Salas has been involved in media and community organizations wherever she has lived and worked, serving on the board of the Indianapolis Chapter of Multiplying Good and as part of the Junior League of the Quad Cities. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Salas and her husband Tony have four children; they will be immediately relocating to the Champaign area.