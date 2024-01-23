Nexstar Inks Major Comscore Audience Measurement Deal

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced a multi-year agreement with Nexstar Media Group to provide cross-platform audience measurement for Nexstar’s local TV, broadcast, network, and digital businesses.

Comscore has provided local market measurement to Nexstar since 2010 and the new deal marks an expansion of that relationship.

The agreement at a time when Nielsen has been under increasing pressure to improve its measurement offerings. Comscore announced last summer that it was looking for a “next-generation audience partner” and that it has hired a new vice president of measurement innovation to lead the search.

Last July, Nexstar said it has issued an open Request for Proposals "seeking a next-generation audience measurement partner capable of providing data that accurately reflects the scale and power of the company’s national and local media businesses."

“Comscore is proud to expand its relationship with Nexstar Media Group to empower Nexstar’s advertisers to unlock optimal reach across key markets and platforms. Nexstar will offer unmatched value to advertisers in a critical election year and beyond, by seamlessly validating its true audience reach with market level precision down to the specific region across linear and digital,” said Comscore CEO Jon Carpenter. “Our partnership demonstrates our ability to eliminate costly ‘make goods’ as Nexstar leverages the strengths of Comscore’s cross-platform solutions to ensure ad dollars are optimized across non-linear mediums to complete incremental reach to what is achieved by linear television.”

“Comscore’s ability to provide us with total audience measurement metrics across our local television stations and websites, NewsNation, The CW Network, and The Hill, enables our cross-platform sales team to leverage our unique scale and reach to customize bespoke advertising and marketing solutions for our clients,” said Michael Biard, Nexstar’s president and chief operating officer. “We look forward to offering our advertisers deeper insight into who is watching and interacting with our programming and when they are doing so, enabling them to focus on the audiences they want to reach.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not announced.