Nexstar Digital Introduces STELLAR Ad Insight Platform

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Digital has launched STELLAR, a proprietary, data-driven audience platform that gives advertisers the ability to purchase digital and linear ads seamlessly across the company’s network of 199 owned or operated TV stations, 120 local web sites and 284 local news and weather mobile apps.

A unified platform, STELLAR allows advertisers to increase customer acquisition and deliver omni-channel ad campaigns. It does so employing a proprietary predictive technology to determine where a brand’s ads will perform best against campaign goals based on context and content signals, it said.

“As the ad technology industry continues to evolve, we’re focused on streamlining the buying process for our advertisers to provide an outcome-driven solution that meets their audience targeting needs without using cookies or other third-party identifiers,” said Karen Brophy, president, Nexstar Digital.

“Our customers in the financial services, retail, and quick service restaurants industries have seen substantially better results using STELLAR, including an increase of as much as 40 times return on ad spend, a 30 percent increase in online orders leveraging our unique targeting capabilities and a 40 percent increase in revenue on a per-order basis," she continue. "It is exceedingly clear that STELLAR meets the needs of our customers and drives strong ROI during a time of fundamental shifts in the media industry.”

STELLAR uses rich first-party data and machine learning to orchestrate and optimize omni-channel media spend in real time. It drives high conversion rates and offers insights that enable advertisers to understand the effectiveness of campaigns.

“Our customers are looking for specific results within their advertising campaigns—this is the foundation on which STELLAR was built,” said Lori Tavoularis, chief revenue officer and Nexstar Digital. “We have the ability to deliver a significant increase in performance, as well as the ability to scale our solutions outside of Nexstar’s network and deliver stronger impact and results on ad spend.”

Nexstar Digital is a division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group Inc.