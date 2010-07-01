Nexstar and Lesea Broadcasting Join NAB

WASHINGTON: Nexstar Broadcasting Group and LeSEA Broadcasting Corp. have joined the National Association of Broadcasters, the organization announced today. The addition brings Nexstar’s 34 local owned-and-operated television and LeSEA’s seven TV stations and three FM radio stations into NAB membership, bringing the association’s TV membership to an all-time high of 1,198 member stations.



“Broadcasters are facing a range of critical issues at this time and we’re also presented with a host of opportunities to leverage our local platforms into new businesses,” said Perry Sook, chairman, president and CEO of Nexstar Broadcasting. “NAB has strong leadership in Gordon Smith, and we look forward to working with his team to advocate on behalf of free and local broadcasting.”



Nexstar Broadcasting, owns or operates TV stations in more than 30 markets across the U.S., including Jacksonville, Fla.; Little Rock, Ark.; Shreveport, La., and Washington, D.C.



“LeSEA is proud to rejoin NAB at this critical moment for our industry,” said LeSEA’s president, Peter Sumrall. “With a multitude of issues facing free and local radio and TV broadcasters, it is paramount that we speak with a united voice.”



LeSEA Broadcasting owns seven television and three FM radio stations in the U.S., broadcasting religious programming in markets that include New Orleans, Indianapolis, Honolulu and South Bend, Ind.



Today’s announcement follows recent news that CBS and Fox rejoined the NAB, bringing 46 TV stations and 130 radio stations with them.



“As the primary advocacy organization in Washington for over-the-air broadcasters, NAB represents the interests of thousands of local radio and television stations, and now the following television networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ION Media Networks, Telemundo, and Univision.”