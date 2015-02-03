Nexstar Acquires Yashi Local Programmatic Ad Firm for $33 Million

IRVING, TEXAS and TOMS RIVER, N.J.—Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced it has acquired 100 percent of the stock Yashi, an online video demand-side platform with location-focused technology, for $33 million. The a transaction is expected to be accretive to 2015 results. Nexstar financed the acquisition with cash generated from operations and funding provided by recent capital markets activities. The purchase price is less than 6x the average 2014-15 pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.



Yashi was founded in 2007 and is located in Toms River. Its technology delivers a one-stop digital ad platform that integrates geographic, demographic, and other data-driven targeting tools with real-time-bidding, allowing advertisers to plan, buy, measure, and optimize their ad campaigns in real time. Yashi was recognized in Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the last three consecutive years. Yashi was also named to Deloitte’s 2014 Technology Fast 500 List of Fastest Growing Companies in North America.



Nexstar will combine Yashi technology with its own “geo-fencing” patent. Yashi will continue to operate its business as a division of Nexstar’s digital media portfolio.



Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and services to 105 TV stations and 34 related digital multicast signals in 56 markets reaching 15.6 percent of U.S. TV households. Pro-forma for the completion of all announced transactions, Nexstar will own, operate, program or provides sales and other services to 110 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 58 markets or approximately 18 percent of all U.S. TV households.



