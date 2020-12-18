Nexstar ABC Stations Return to Hulu + Live TV

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar-owned ABC TV stations will be once again available to viewers using Hulu + Live TV, as the company announced the channel’s restoration on the streaming service as part of a broad-ranging deal.

Twenty of Nexstar's ABC-affiliate stations had been off the streaming service since October, replace by ABC's network national feed in affected markets. Among the stations returning to Hulu +Live TV are WKRN (Nashville), WTNH (Hartford, Conn.), WOTV (Grand Rapids, Mich.), WHTM (Harrisburg, Pa.), WGNO (New Orleans) and WRIC (Richmond, Va.)

In addition to Nexstar’s ABC stations, the agreement with Hulu will also bring Nexstar’s wholly-owned cable network WGN America to Hulu as of Jan. 19, 2021, making it available for 4 million Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

This is the third agreement with a subscription-based streaming service Nexstar has made recently. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nexstar still is in a retrans dispute with Dish, which has resulted in a blackout of 165 stations across 115 markets.