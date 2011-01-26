NewTek Tricaster Gets Control Update



NewTek has announced the release of the TriCaster TCXD850 CS hardware control surface. For use with the TriCaster TCDX850 live production unit, the control surface provides a physical connection to the system, enabling operators to make quick adjustments and maintain better control over programming.



TCDX850 CS controls include illuminated push buttons, twist knobs, a three-axis joystick and a T-bar. Features include virtual input rows to allow the creation of custom complex switcher effects, a new utility row for assigning video streams to the Tricaster’s auxilllary output, media player controls, positioner controls, one-button streaming using Adobe Flash or Microsoft Windows Media to instantly stream content to the internet and one-button recording for instant capture at full-resolution.



The Tricaster enables a single person to record, produce, project broadcast and stream content simultaneously. It is widely used by broadcasters, schools, sports organizations, houses of worship and government agencies.



The TriCaster TCXD850 CS retails in North America for $5,995.



