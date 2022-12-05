NewTek Expands Presence in Australia, New Zealand

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek, part of the Vizrt Group, has announced a partnership with AVA Distribution to broaden NewTek’s presence in Australia and New Zealand.

NewTek says it is expanding its partner portfolio because of “significant uplift in demand” from the proAV markets as video content creation, and video consumption continues to grow exponentially.

(Image credit: AVA Distribution)

NewTek’s latest partner is AVA Distribution (AVAD), a wholesale distribution company for AV products based in Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia. AVAD represents a wide range of consumer and professional AV products in the region. As a newly named NewTek distribution partner, AVA will help deliver NewTek products to regional customers faster alongside supporting customers with content creation efforts.

“AVAD has a longstanding reputation in ProAV markets in the region and adding NewTek and NDI® streaming solutions offer significant added value to their partners and customers. We are very pleased to add them to our growing partner ecosystem to further position NewTek as a leading and trusted tech vendor in the ANZ region and look forward to our collaboration with AVAD strengthening that position significantly.”

“AVA Distribution is delighted to be chosen by NewTek to distribute its products in Australia. We are now able to offer our Pro AV resellers a complete range of video production solutions to satisfy the growing demand from corporate, education, and government organizations producing professional quality video,” states Santo Pappalardo, Managing Director at AVA Distribution.