Newport TV Upgrades Local News at 14 Stations to HD

KANSAS CITY, MO.: Newport Television is upgrading its local news operations to high-definition production, both in the studio and the field. The broadcast group comprises 50 stations, 14 of which do local news, according to JVC, which is providing the cameras for the upgrade. Newport is taking JVC’s GY-HM700s ProHD camcorders to the field and GY-HD250s in studios. Four stations have converted--WAWS-TV, a Fox affiliate in Jacksonville, Fla.; WKRC-TV, the CBS in Cincinnati; WOIA-TV, the NBC in San Antonio, Texas; and KTVX-TV, the ABC in Salt Lake City.



Other, non-Newport station groups using JVC ProHD models include those owned by E.W. Scripps, Waterman Broadcasting and Weigel Broadcasting.





JVC is rolling out a new ProHD flagship model, the shoulder-mount GY-HM790, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas next week. The new camcorder has three, 1/3-inch CCDs and records in 1080i, 720p and 480i, at 35 or 19/25 Mbps, on SDHC cards. It comes either with no lens or a Canon 14x zoom. The model will become available this summer at a suggested retail price of $11,995. A low-light version will become available in the fall.