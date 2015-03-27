NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards 2015 NAB Show

NEW YORK—NewBay Media is bringing back the Best of Show Awards for the second consecutive year. The awards will recognize outstanding technologies exhibited at the 2015 NAB Show in April that were not available during last year’s show.



Winners are selected by a panel of editors and expert contributors from NewBay Media publications, including TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Radio, Radio World, ProSound News and Sound & Video Contractor.



Exhibitors at the 2015 NAB Show may submit a product for consideration by one or more of these publications, and may submit multiple products. All nominated and winning products will be recognized in a post-show, digital Best of Show Program Guide delivered to readers of these top industry publications.



Winners are selected based on descriptions provided by exhibitors via the nomination form as well as on judges’ inspection at the trade show



The nomination deadline has been extended to Friday April 3, 2015. Entries will not be accepted at the show.



FAQ

What are the Best of Show Awards?

The program will recognize outstanding products exhibited at the 2015 NAB Show that were not introduced or available since the 2014 NAB Show. Winners will be selected by panels of professional users and editors based on descriptions provided by you via the nomination form as well as on judges’ inspection at the convention. This program replaced several previous award programs from the NewBay publications listed above.



Who can enter?

Any company that exhibits a new product on the exhibit floor of the NAB Show. Products need not be shipping but must be shown publicly. If a product was shown in the same form at last year’s convention it is not eligible. Judges have discretion in determining whether a product is new.



Why should I enter?

Thousands of new products are introduced at the NAB Show each year. Help make yours stand out. Further, every product nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, will be featured in the special Best of Show Program Guide, to be distributed in eBook digital form after the convention to more than 100,000 NewBay publication readers.

(To view the 2014 Program Guide, click here.)



When are entries due?

The deadline is March 27, 2015. We reserve the right to consider late applicants as circumstances dictate. Please note that on-site nominations are not accepted.



How much does it cost to enter?

$595 per product nominated, for consideration by your chosen NewBay magazine. You may submit a given product to multiple magazines, at $595 each.



What if I wish my product to be considered by multiple publications?

Just nominate the product for each by checking the appropriate box(es) on the product’s form; so for example, if Jones Smith Manufacturing wishes to nominate a new product for consideration by three magazines, the nomination price is $1,785 ($595 x 3). The entry form will guide you.



May I enter more than one product?

Yes. There is no limit to the number of products you may nominate. Each requires a nomination form and entry fee(s).



How are the products evaluated?

A panel of judges and editors, chosen in advance by the editors of our publications, will review nominations and choose the winners.



Is my information confidential?

Yes. It will not be published prior to the convention or shared with anyone beyond the judges or editors.



How do I pay?

Click here to nominate a product and pay by credit card.



When will you announce winners?

Prior to the conclusion of the 2015 NAB Show.



What do I get if I win?

Winners receive an award for display, and winners will be reported in NewBay Media publications TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Radio magazine, Radio World, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor. All nominated products will be featured in the special 2015 Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to thousands of readers of those publications after the convention.



How can I maximize my chances? How can I get the most out of my page in the Program Guide?

Remember that the text and image you provide here will be seen by the judges and also published in the Program Guide.

Do…

Prepare carefully.

Provide a good product photo.

Use the full word count. Explain your product to the judges and the public; what makes it unique?

Don’t…

Provide just a few sentences and a Web link, or a list of specifications. Provide complex images like flow charts (they do not reproduce well when they must run small on a single page).

Refer to the show in the future tense like “We will show this at NAB,” because the public will see this text after the show.

Jam multiple products into one nomination; if you are nominating a family of products, Do make the association among products clear.



Thanks and good luck!

Are there other rules?

Yes, click here.



What if I have a question about the form?

Email Paul McLane at radioworld@nbmedia.com.







