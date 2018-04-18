NewBay Launches 'Time2 Show' Event

ALEXANDRIA, VA--NewBay has announced a new event for video, AV and IT professionals, to be held in Washington in late November, called Time2 Show.

It said the Time2 Show will serve professionals focused on “Transforming Information & Media for Entertainment and Enterprise” — hence the “e2”.

The event will comprise four concurrent shows: the 23rd Government Video Expo, the DC Post | Production Conference and two new shows: AV Technology Live and Creative Planet Con. It will be held Nov. 27–29 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

GV Expo 2018 will be the centerpiece of the Time2 Show and will again include the National Drone Show.

NewBay Managing Director of Content Paul McLane said, “from security to communications, video technology is transforming government and enterprise, creating incredible potential for the professionals, manufacturers and service providers serving this expanding market.”

AV Technology Live is for AV and experiential design professionals. The conference is an expansion of NewBay’s 2017 AVIT Summit.

Creative Planet Con will be a free showcase for video creators “at every level of experience and professionalism.”

DC Post | Production Conference is a production/postproduction training and educational event developed in partnership with Future Media Concepts.

NewBay Chief Content Officer Joe Territo said, “Not only are we focusing on the latest technology from the video and AV/IT enterprise marketplaces, but we are also looking at future-facing opportunities and best practices in order to give attendees a multi-dimensional experience they can’t find anywhere else.”

For example, the floor will feature three theaters featuring content about technology, best practices and tutorials, as well as new “Need to Know” segments focused on cybersecurity, blockchain, 5G and AI, as well as a returning Drone Cage.

By collocating the events, NewBay said it expects to double overall attendee traffic from past Government Video Expos and that the DC location provides proximity to many video, AV and IT pros who live within 150 miles of the federal capital.

NewBay is the parent of brands like TV Technology, Government Video, Radio World, Radio magazine, Creative Planet Network, AV Technology and Tech & Learning. It is now part of Future PLC after being acquired earlier this month.