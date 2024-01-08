New SBE Diamond Project Offers Recertification Without Exam

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) has launched the Diamond Project, a program that enables individuals who have allowed their SBE Certifications to expire to restore them without taking an SBE Certification exam.

The project is the first of several programs and other special events SBE plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

The Diamond Project will run all year long. Those who have allowed their certification to expire prior to Jan. 1, 2023, qualify for the project. Normally, an SBE Certification exam is required every five years to stay current, SBE said.

To take advantage of the project, applicants must complete the Diamond application and submit it with either a resume or letter to the SBE Certification Committee describing what the applicant has done in broadcast engineering since certification expiration, it said.

"The SBE Program of Certification, established in 1975, continues to grow and evolve to meet the changing needs of technical professionals and stay current with technology," said Ralph Hogan, CPBE, ATSC3, DRB, CBNE and chair of the SBE Certification Committee. "Sometimes people let their certification lapse for a variety of reasons. This allows them to become SBE-Certified again."

The reinstatement project covers all SBE Certifications. Each, with the exception of Certified Professional Broadcast Engineer (CPBE), can be reinstated for $125 for each level. For those who have allowed their CPBE certification to expire prior to Jan. 1, 2023, have two available options. They can reinstate at the senior level certification for $125 or choose CPBE certification for $200, it said.

These prices are available to current SBE members. Non-member fees apply to those who are not current members. An additional $85 will be charged for traditional membership or $175 for SBE MemberPlus, it said.

"SBE Certification is the widely regarded as the benchmark of technical proficiency in the broadcast community," said SBE president Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, ATSC3, DRB. "The Diamond Project is an ideal way to reobtain SBE Certification and to further one's career."