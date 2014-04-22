New Prompting Company & Product

FAIRFIELD, CONN.-- CueScript, a newly-formed provider of prompting solutions launched recently by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, has announced the launch of its first product, the CSM17 17-inch LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitor.



The CSM17 was built from a blank canvas, based on the company’s depth of experience in and knowledge of the industry as well as feedback from users in the field, according to Accardi.



“We are very excited to not only launch our company, CueScript, here at this year’s NAB show,” says Michael Accardi, President, CueScript, “But also to share with attendees the technology behind the CSM17 Prompter Monitor. Brian, Peter and I are committed to providing innovative solutions for the industry’s ever-changing needs and look forward to sharing our future hardware and software offerings in the coming months.”



The CSM17 features low energy consumption and a low power start up, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production environments. Its three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts). It also features an integrated mounting system, low profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.



Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with the CSM17, something that is not often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program. Finally, the CSM17 meets the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.





