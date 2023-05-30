New DirecTV Stream Customers Will Have Priority For Telly’s Free TVs

LOS ANGELES—Telly and DirecTV Stream have signed an agreement that will give new DirecTV Stream customers priority access to the Telly waiting list to get a free 55” 4K dual-screen television.

The offer only applies to new customers who sign-up for the service at directvstream.com and the companies said it was for a “limited time.” The free TVs are expected to be available when Telly launches this summer.

“DirecTV has disrupted the pay TV industry since our founding nearly 30 years ago, and this collaboration with Telly allows us to continue that focus while providing additional value to first-time DirecTV Stream customers looking for new low-cost ways to enjoy their entertainment,” said Vikash Sharma, general manager, DirecTV Stream.

The start-up Telly recently announced plans to give away 500,000 Smart TVs and has since reported that it had signed up 100,000 homes in the first 36 hours.

Telly plans to recoup the cost of the TVs from advertising and by offering advertisers new ways to connect to consumers via the users of its free dual screen TVs.

The TVs feature a 55” 4K HDR Theater Television Display with a separate built-in Smart Screen that constantly shows ads. The two screens are integrated with a premium sound bar. Telly TVs are powered by TellyOS, an operating system built for a dual screen world, bringing experiences that go well beyond streaming into the living room.

DirecTV Stream customers who receive their Telly will be able to bring all of their connected experiences together onto the biggest screen in the home, the companies said.

Telly will ship with multiple innovative features included such as Telly’s sound-blasting six driver speaker system for music, a built-in camera to enable advanced video calling powered by Zoom, integrated video gaming with more than 40 built-in games.

It also includes a “Hey Telly” voice assistant connecting every living room and a state-of-the-art fitness app that turns the family room into a fitness studio with advanced motion-tracking fitness programs designed for every lifestyle.

“This is by far the most advanced television ever developed. DirecTV Stream customers will never look at their television the same way again after Telly transforms their TV from a monitor on the wall into the most powerful and useful device in the home,” said Pozin.