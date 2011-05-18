New Additions to Blackmagic Lines

Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty

Several new products were announced by Blackmagic Design Monday at the NAB Show.



Just unveiled was the latest version of DaVinci Resolve, v8, with enhancements including multi-layer timelines, XML import/export, real-time noise reduction, OpenCL processing, and automatic stereoscopic 3D image alignment.



Also introduced was the SmartView Duo video monitor, which features dual 8-inch LCD monitors in a rackmount chassis.



Last fall, Blackmagic acquired the assets of Echolab and at the NAB Show, those assets are finding some surprising new forms. The newly released ATEM Series of routers is available in both 1ME and 2ME versions and can function with or without traditional control panels.



Other Blackmagic Design products announced Monday include the HyperDeck Shuttle and HyperDeck Studio field and studio SDI recorders that utilize 2.5-inch solid-state disks to record and play back 10-bit-encoded QuickTime files.



According to Blackmagic CEO Grant Petty, "This is the recorder that's affordable, the highest quality possible, and it uses standard SSD media, so it really is the next-generation broadcast deck." © 2011 NAB



